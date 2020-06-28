Calibre Mining (CVE:CXB) Given a C$2.25 Price Target at Raymond James

Raymond James set a C$2.25 price objective on Calibre Mining (CVE:CXB) in a research report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on CXB. Pi Financial set a C$2.25 price target on Calibre Mining and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Calibre Mining from C$2.25 to C$2.50 in a report on Wednesday, May 20th.

The company has a quick ratio of 6.94, a current ratio of 7.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $26.89 million and a P/E ratio of -12.24. Calibre Mining has a 52-week low of C$0.30 and a 52-week high of C$0.74.

About Calibre Mining

Calibre Mining Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious and base metals assets and mineral properties in Nicaragua. The company explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Borosi project consisting of various contiguous mining and exploration concessions located in the North Atlantic Autonomous Region of Nicaragua, Central America; and a 100% interest in mineral concessions covering an area of 413 square kilometers in the mining triangle of northeast Nicaragua, including the Santa Maria project, Primavera gold-copper project, and Monte Carmelo gold project.

