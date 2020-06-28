Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ) Shares Bought by Tower Research Capital LLC TRC

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ) by 46.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,000 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,172 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Canadian Solar were worth $159,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AXA acquired a new position in Canadian Solar in the first quarter valued at $643,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Canadian Solar by 35.8% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,715,773 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $27,298,000 after purchasing an additional 452,745 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Canadian Solar by 16.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,031,349 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $32,319,000 after purchasing an additional 284,991 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Canadian Solar by 11.1% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 36,379 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $579,000 after purchasing an additional 3,642 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Canadian Solar by 19.5% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 98,294 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $1,564,000 after purchasing an additional 16,012 shares during the last quarter. 40.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CSIQ stock opened at $18.47 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.28. Canadian Solar Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.00 and a 12-month high of $25.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 3.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.59.

Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The solar energy provider reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.98. Canadian Solar had a return on equity of 16.69% and a net margin of 8.45%. The firm had revenue of $825.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $792.65 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.29) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 70.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Canadian Solar Inc. will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CSIQ has been the subject of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Canadian Solar in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Cfra upgraded Canadian Solar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, May 29th. BidaskClub upgraded Canadian Solar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Canadian Solar from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.60.

About Canadian Solar

Canadian Solar Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells solar ingots, wafers, cells, modules, and other solar power products primarily under the Canadian Solar brand name. The company operates through two segments, Module and System Solutions, and Energy. Its products include various solar modules that are used in residential, commercial, and industrial solar power generation systems.

