Cannae Holdings Inc (NYSE:CNNE) Shares Sold by Two Sigma Investments LP

Two Sigma Investments LP lowered its stake in shares of Cannae Holdings Inc (NYSE:CNNE) by 93.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,887 shares of the company’s stock after selling 157,922 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP’s holdings in Cannae were worth $365,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Cannae by 519.4% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 799 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cannae in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new position in Cannae during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new position in Cannae during the first quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Cannae in the first quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.84% of the company’s stock.

In other news, President Brent B. Bickett bought 26,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $37.50 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,012.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 417,716 shares in the company, valued at $15,664,350. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Michael L. Gravelle bought 6,667 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $37.50 per share, with a total value of $250,012.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 156,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,863,650. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 48,334 shares of company stock valued at $1,812,525. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CNNE stock opened at $39.20 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $35.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a current ratio of 3.23. The stock has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a PE ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.74. Cannae Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $20.51 and a 1 year high of $44.87.

Cannae (NYSE:CNNE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $8.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $8.12. The firm had revenue of $173.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $243.20 million. Cannae had a net margin of 73.28% and a return on equity of 49.88%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.07 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cannae Holdings Inc will post 8.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CNNE shares. Stephens increased their target price on shares of Cannae from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. ValuEngine upgraded Cannae from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Cannae from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, May 21st.

Cannae Holdings, Inc is a principal investment firm. The firm primarily invests in restaurants, technology enabled healthcare services, financial services and more. It takes both minority and majority stakes. Cannae Holdings, Inc is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

