Capita’s (CPI) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Jefferies Financial Group

Capita (LON:CPI)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Capita to a “sector performer” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from GBX 200 ($2.55) to GBX 60 ($0.76) in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Capita in a report on Thursday. Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Capita from GBX 200 ($2.55) to GBX 70 ($0.89) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. UBS Group cut their price objective on Capita from GBX 55 ($0.70) to GBX 35 ($0.45) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Capita in a report on Thursday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Capita presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 75.50 ($0.96).

The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 38.05 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 93.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,850.07. The firm has a market cap of $784.54 million and a P/E ratio of -11.94. Capita has a twelve month low of GBX 19.84 ($0.25) and a twelve month high of GBX 185.25 ($2.36).

Capita Company Profile

Capita plc provides customer management, administration, and professional support services to clients in the private and public sectors. The company offers automation, business transformation, customer management, data and analytics, digital transformation, government, IT and networks, people, and software solutions and services, as well as specialist services, such as intelligent communications, financial, legal, travel and event, start-up development, property and infrastructure, procurement, and translation and interpreting, and workplace technology services.

