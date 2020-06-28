Card Factory (LON:CARD) Receives “Buy” Rating from Liberum Capital

Card Factory (LON:CARD)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Liberum Capital in a note issued to investors on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Card Factory from GBX 105 ($1.34) to GBX 85 ($1.08) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Peel Hunt reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 80 ($1.02) price target on shares of Card Factory in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Card Factory in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 80 ($1.02) price target on shares of Card Factory in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 89 ($1.13).

The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 40.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 76.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 132.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $170.77 million and a P/E ratio of 3.31. Card Factory has a twelve month low of GBX 22 ($0.28) and a twelve month high of GBX 184.70 ($2.35).

Card Factory Company Profile

Card Factory plc operates as a specialist retailer of greeting cards primarily in the United Kingdom. The company designs, sources, prints, warehouses, produces, distributes, and sells greeting cards, dressings, and related gift items. It operates through two segments, Card Factory and Getting Personal.

