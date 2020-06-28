Card Factory (LON:CARD) Receives “Hold” Rating from Peel Hunt

Card Factory (LON:CARD)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt in a report issued on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on CARD. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Card Factory in a report on Friday. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Card Factory in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 80 ($1.02) target price on shares of Card Factory in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Card Factory from GBX 105 ($1.34) to GBX 85 ($1.08) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 89 ($1.13).

The company has a market capitalization of $170.77 million and a P/E ratio of 3.31. Card Factory has a 1-year low of GBX 22 ($0.28) and a 1-year high of GBX 184.70 ($2.35). The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 40.34 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 76.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 132.51, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.74.

About Card Factory

Card Factory plc operates as a specialist retailer of greeting cards primarily in the United Kingdom. The company designs, sources, prints, warehouses, produces, distributes, and sells greeting cards, dressings, and related gift items. It operates through two segments, Card Factory and Getting Personal.

