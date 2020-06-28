CareTech’s (CTH) Buy Rating Reiterated at Berenberg Bank

CareTech (LON:CTH)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. They presently have a GBX 550 ($7.00) target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of GBX 430 ($5.47). Berenberg Bank’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 25.28% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CareTech in a report on Thursday, June 18th.

Shares of LON:CTH opened at GBX 439 ($5.59) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.51. CareTech has a 12 month low of GBX 285 ($3.63) and a 12 month high of GBX 502 ($6.39). The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 399.25 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 418.66. The company has a market cap of $492.44 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.99.

CareTech Company Profile

CareTech Holdings PLC and its subsidiaries provide social care and support services for children, young people, and adults in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, Adult Services and Children Services. The Adult services segment provides individual tailor made solutions for people living in their own homes, residential care, or independent supported living schemes.

