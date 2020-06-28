Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) PT Raised to $135.00 at Wells Fargo & Co

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) had its target price boosted by Wells Fargo & Co from $115.00 to $135.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 14.98% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on CVNA. Nomura boosted their price target on Carvana from $89.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Carvana from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Carvana from $90.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, June 1st. Cfra cut shares of Carvana from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Carvana from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.25.

Get Carvana alerts:

NYSE:CVNA opened at $117.41 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $19.96 billion, a PE ratio of -34.84 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.86. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $105.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.68. Carvana has a 12 month low of $22.16 and a 12 month high of $131.86.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.55). The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. Carvana had a negative return on equity of 127.13% and a negative net margin of 3.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 45.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.53) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Carvana will post -3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II acquired 555,556 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $45.00 per share, with a total value of $25,000,020.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 52,937,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,382,185,610. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 12.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Carvana by 0.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 633,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,900,000 after purchasing an additional 5,551 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in Carvana by 23.2% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,033,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,035,000 after purchasing an additional 382,603 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its position in Carvana by 28.3% during the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 256,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,141,000 after purchasing an additional 56,574 shares during the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Carvana by 408.5% in the 1st quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 5,100,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,969,000 after buying an additional 4,097,265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Carvana in the 1st quarter worth $4,407,000. 52.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Carvana Company Profile

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's proprietary 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

See Also: Why is insider trading harmful?

Receive News & Ratings for Carvana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carvana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.