Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA) Shares Gap Up to $3.07

Cassava Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:SAVA)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $2.96, but opened at $3.07. Cassava Sciences shares last traded at $3.07, with a volume of 1,954,600 shares traded.

SAVA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Maxim Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of Cassava Sciences in a report on Sunday, June 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cassava Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. ValuEngine upgraded Cassava Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered Cassava Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th.

The firm has a market cap of $76.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.61 and a beta of 2.96. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.30.

Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cassava Sciences Inc will post -0.26 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SAVA. Sphera Funds Management LTD. acquired a new stake in Cassava Sciences during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,528,000. Ikarian Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Cassava Sciences during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,233,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Cassava Sciences by 10,993.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 300,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,234,000 after purchasing an additional 297,583 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Cassava Sciences by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,015,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,282,000 after purchasing an additional 163,801 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new stake in Cassava Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $364,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.25% of the company’s stock.

Cassava Sciences Company Profile (NASDAQ:SAVA)

Cassava Sciences, Inc, a clinical-stage drug development company, develops drugs for nervous system disorders. The company's lead therapeutic product candidate PTI-125, a small molecule drug that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease. It is also developing PTI-125Dx, a blood-based biomarker/diagnostic to detect Alzheimer's disease.

