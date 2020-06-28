Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) to Post FY2021 Earnings of $2.80 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) – Analysts at DA Davidson raised their FY2021 EPS estimates for Cathay General Bancorp in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, June 23rd. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner now anticipates that the bank will post earnings of $2.80 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.42.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on CATY. ValuEngine cut shares of Cathay General Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cathay General Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday. BidaskClub upgraded Cathay General Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Piper Sandler began coverage on Cathay General Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet cut Cathay General Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Cathay General Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.40.

Shares of CATY opened at $24.47 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.55 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. Cathay General Bancorp has a 1 year low of $17.58 and a 1 year high of $38.91. The company’s fifty day moving average is $26.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.22.

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.08). Cathay General Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.46% and a net margin of 32.18%. The company had revenue of $146.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $145.95 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.83 EPS.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 2nd were issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 1st. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.07%. Cathay General Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.63%.

In other news, EVP Kim R. Bingham sold 4,986 shares of Cathay General Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.52, for a total transaction of $152,172.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $909,648.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,313,978 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,997,000 after buying an additional 224,284 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Cathay General Bancorp by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 598,587 shares of the bank’s stock worth $22,777,000 after acquiring an additional 16,251 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 35.5% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 7,880 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 2,063 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,426,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP grew its position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 80.4% in the fourth quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,100 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 936 shares during the last quarter. 69.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Cathay General Bancorp

Cathay General Bancorp operates as the holding company for Cathay Bank that offers various commercial banking products and services to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including passbook accounts, checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and public funds deposits.

