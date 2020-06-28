CDK Global Inc (NASDAQ:CDK) Shares Purchased by APG Asset Management N.V.

APG Asset Management N.V. grew its stake in shares of CDK Global Inc (NASDAQ:CDK) by 19.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 226,724 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,400 shares during the quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. owned about 0.19% of CDK Global worth $7,448,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CDK. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of CDK Global by 2.0% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 26,815 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,577,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund increased its holdings in CDK Global by 186.7% in the 4th quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 65,112 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,560,000 after buying an additional 42,400 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in CDK Global by 58.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 24,635 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,347,000 after buying an additional 9,069 shares during the period. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in CDK Global by 69.6% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 21,650 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,184,000 after buying an additional 8,888 shares during the period. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new position in CDK Global in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,300,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.41% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Jennifer A. Williams sold 3,407 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.40, for a total transaction of $137,642.80. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,657 shares in the company, valued at approximately $349,742.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of CDK Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of CDK Global from $67.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on shares of CDK Global from $65.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of CDK Global from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CDK Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. CDK Global presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.80.

Shares of NASDAQ CDK opened at $40.20 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.60 and a beta of 1.31. CDK Global Inc has a 12 month low of $29.12 and a 12 month high of $57.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.76.

CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The software maker reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $516.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $496.30 million. CDK Global had a net margin of 0.35% and a negative return on equity of 59.38%. The business’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.87 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that CDK Global Inc will post 2.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. CDK Global’s payout ratio is 19.11%.

About CDK Global

CDK Global, Inc provides software and technology solutions for automotive retailers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail Solutions North America, Advertising North America, and CDK International segments. The company offers Dealer Management System (DMS), a portfolio of layered software applications and services for automotive retailers, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), consumers, and other industry participants manage the acquisition, sale, financing, insuring, parts supply, and repair and maintenance of vehicles.

