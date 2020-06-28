Centurylink (NYSE:CTL) Trading Down 5.3% Following Analyst Downgrade

Centurylink Inc (NYSE:CTL)’s share price dropped 5.3% during trading on Friday after UBS Group lowered their price target on the stock from $12.50 to $10.00. UBS Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Centurylink traded as low as $9.45 and last traded at $9.51, approximately 16,872,970 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 31% from the average daily volume of 12,908,527 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.04.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on CTL. Raymond James lowered Centurylink from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on Centurylink from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Guggenheim raised Centurylink from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. ValuEngine lowered Centurylink from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Centurylink from $14.80 to $13.80 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.32.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Centurylink by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 61,599,435 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $582,731,000 after acquiring an additional 1,237,234 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its holdings in shares of Centurylink by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 154,831 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,465,000 after acquiring an additional 28,170 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Centurylink by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 270,123 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,555,000 after acquiring an additional 27,087 shares during the last quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Centurylink during the 1st quarter worth $1,105,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Centurylink by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,614,534 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,274,000 after buying an additional 137,241 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.30% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market capitalization of $11.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.03 and a 200 day moving average of $11.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Centurylink (NYSE:CTL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.46 billion. Centurylink had a return on equity of 10.70% and a net margin of 5.50%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Centurylink Inc will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 12th. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 29th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.52%. Centurylink’s payout ratio is currently 75.76%.

CenturyLink, Inc provides various communications services to residential, business, wholesale, and governmental customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. It offers VPN data network services; Ethernet services; Internet protocol (IP) services; facilities-based Prism TV service, as well as satellite digital television services; CDN services; and Vyvx broadcast services.

