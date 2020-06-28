CEWE Stiftung & Co KGaA (ETR:CWC) PT Set at €108.00 by Baader Bank

Baader Bank set a €108.00 ($121.35) price target on CEWE Stiftung & Co KGaA (ETR:CWC) in a research note published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on CWC. Warburg Research set a €113.00 ($126.97) price objective on CEWE Stiftung & Co KGaA and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €99.00 ($111.24) price target on CEWE Stiftung & Co KGaA and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. CEWE Stiftung & Co KGaA has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €99.80 ($112.13).

CEWE Stiftung & Co KGaA stock opened at €95.50 ($107.30) on Thursday. CEWE Stiftung & Co KGaA has a 52 week low of €74.10 ($83.26) and a 52 week high of €111.80 ($125.62). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.59, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $706.26 million and a P/E ratio of 21.57. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of €93.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of €96.90.

About CEWE Stiftung & Co KGaA

CEWE Stiftung & Co KGaA engages in photofinishing and online printing businesses in Germany and internationally. It operates through three segments: Photofinishing, Retail, and Commercial Online-Print. The company develops, produces, and supplies photos, photo books, and photo gifts under the CEWE PHOTOBOOK, CEWE CALENDARS, CEWE CARDS, and CEWE WALL ART brands through Internet, retailers, and CEWE PHOTOSTATIONS.

