Chiasma Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:CHMA)

Chiasma Inc (NASDAQ:CHMA) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Friday. Stock traders acquired 2,626 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 2,475% compared to the average daily volume of 102 call options.

NASDAQ:CHMA opened at $6.08 on Friday. Chiasma has a 12 month low of $2.88 and a 12 month high of $9.25. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.99. The company has a market capitalization of $277.68 million, a P/E ratio of -5.53 and a beta of 1.52.

Chiasma (NASDAQ:CHMA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.05). As a group, research analysts forecast that Chiasma will post -1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on CHMA shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Chiasma in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Chiasma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. ValuEngine raised shares of Chiasma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Chiasma in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Chiasma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Chiasma has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.50.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CHMA. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Chiasma by 799.9% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,190 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 6,391 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Chiasma by 166.1% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,568 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 6,597 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Chiasma by 24.9% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,636 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,523 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chiasma during the first quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Alambic Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Chiasma during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.24% of the company’s stock.

Chiasma Company Profile

Chiasma, Inc, a clinical late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing oral medications using transient permeability enhancer technology platform for the treatment of rare and serious chronic disease worldwide. The company develops oral octreotide capsules for adult patients under the MYCAPSSA name, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of acromegaly, a condition that results in the body's production of excess growth hormone.

