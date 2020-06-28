China Metro Rural Holdings Ltd (NYSEMKT:CNR) Expected to Earn Q2 2020 Earnings of ($0.06) Per Share

China Metro Rural Holdings Ltd (NYSEMKT:CNR) – Analysts at DA Davidson dropped their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for China Metro Rural in a report issued on Tuesday, June 23rd. DA Davidson analyst B. Thielman now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of ($0.06) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.26. DA Davidson has a “Neutral” rating on the stock.

China Metro Rural (NYSEMKT:CNR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The financial services provider reported ($1.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.98). The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Sidoti began coverage on China Metro Rural in a report on Monday, June 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut China Metro Rural from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, China Metro Rural presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.66.

In related news, Director George L. Ball purchased 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.75 per share, with a total value of $225,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 342,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,284,746.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider John L. Buckley sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.13, for a total value of $306,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 99,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $607,041.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

