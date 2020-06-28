Cineplex (CGX) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Cineplex (TSE:CGX) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, June 29th.

Shares of Cineplex stock opened at C$10.05 on Friday. Cineplex has a 52-week low of C$6.30 and a 52-week high of C$34.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $674.50 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.99. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$13.44 and a 200-day moving average of C$22.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 339.31, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.44.

Get Cineplex alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CGX. CIBC cut their price objective on shares of Cineplex from C$34.00 to C$16.00 in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Cineplex from C$34.00 to C$13.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 15th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Cineplex from C$34.00 to C$15.00 in a research note on Monday, June 15th. National Bank Financial cut shares of Cineplex from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from C$12.00 to C$10.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Cineplex from C$35.00 to C$15.00 in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$14.43.

Cineplex Company Profile

Cineplex Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment and media company in Canada and internationally. It operates through three segments: Film Entertainment and Content, Media, and Amusement and Leisure. The Film Entertainment and Content segment operates film theatres; and provides food and in-theatre amusement services, as well as rents theatre and digital commerce.

See Also: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Receive News & Ratings for Cineplex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cineplex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.