Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) Shares Sold by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. decreased its position in shares of Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) by 14.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 711,642 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 117,946 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned about 0.64% of Commerce Bancshares worth $35,831,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aristotle Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Commerce Bancshares by 26.8% in the first quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 6,917,763 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $348,309,000 after purchasing an additional 1,463,310 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Commerce Bancshares by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,353,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $91,934,000 after purchasing an additional 108,938 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Commerce Bancshares by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,336,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $90,794,000 after purchasing an additional 6,852 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Commerce Bancshares by 0.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,329,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,946,000 after purchasing an additional 11,622 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in Commerce Bancshares by 2.0% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,134,763 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,462,000 after purchasing an additional 22,654 shares during the period. 68.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Commerce Bancshares stock opened at $57.22 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $61.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.19. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.51 and a 52 week high of $71.92. The stock has a market cap of $6.38 billion, a PE ratio of 17.78 and a beta of 1.02.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $324.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $328.18 million. Commerce Bancshares had a return on equity of 12.44% and a net margin of 26.01%. Commerce Bancshares’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. Commerce Bancshares’s payout ratio is presently 30.17%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CBSH shares. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $53.00 to $35.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 30th. BidaskClub cut shares of Commerce Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Raymond James cut shares of Commerce Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $55.20.

In other Commerce Bancshares news, CEO John W. Kemper sold 12,079 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.85, for a total transaction of $771,244.15. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 143,541 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,165,092.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth. The Consumer segment offers various banking products and services, including consumer deposits; consumer loans, such as automobile, motorcycle, marine, tractor/trailer, recreational vehicle, fixed rate and revolving home equity, and other consumer loans; patient health care financing; real estate loans; indirect and other consumer financing; personal mortgage banking; consumer installment lending; and consumer debit and credit bank cards, as well as provides online banking services.

