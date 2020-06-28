Community Healthcare Trust Inc (NYSE:CHCT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $18.37 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Community Healthcare Trust Inc (NYSE:CHCT) will announce sales of $18.37 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Community Healthcare Trust’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $18.00 million to $18.78 million. Community Healthcare Trust posted sales of $14.32 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 28.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Community Healthcare Trust will report full-year sales of $73.85 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $73.11 million to $75.57 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $80.64 million, with estimates ranging from $74.60 million to $88.92 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Community Healthcare Trust.

Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18. The company had revenue of $17.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.52 million. Community Healthcare Trust had a return on equity of 3.39% and a net margin of 16.87%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CHCT. DA Davidson upgraded Community Healthcare Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, March 30th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Community Healthcare Trust from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. SunTrust Banks dropped their price objective on Community Healthcare Trust from $46.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. B. Riley downgraded Community Healthcare Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Community Healthcare Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Community Healthcare Trust currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.14.

In other Community Healthcare Trust news, Director Robert Z. Hensley acquired 2,630 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $38.70 per share, for a total transaction of $101,781.00. 5.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CHCT. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Community Healthcare Trust by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 63,694 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,730,000 after purchasing an additional 6,135 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 35,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,509,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 609,286 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,114,000 after acquiring an additional 11,366 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 24.7% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 47,246 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,025,000 after acquiring an additional 9,360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 117,067 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,018,000 after acquiring an additional 7,875 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CHCT opened at $39.06 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $38.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.03. The company has a market capitalization of $905.61 million, a PE ratio of 22.21 and a beta of 0.60. Community Healthcare Trust has a fifty-two week low of $20.12 and a fifty-two week high of $52.33.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 14th. This is an increase from Community Healthcare Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.30%. Community Healthcare Trust’s payout ratio is currently 94.92%.

Community Healthcare Trust Company Profile

Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated is a real estate investment trust that focuses on owning income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services in non-urban markets throughout the United States. The Company had investments of approximately $478.4 million in 105 real estate properties as of March 31, 2019, located in 29 states, totaling approximately 2.3 million square feet.

Earnings History and Estimates for Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT)

