Comparing AEGON (NYSE:AEG) and Vericity (NYSE:VERY)

Vericity (NASDAQ:VERY) and AEGON (NYSE:AEG) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings and dividends.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Vericity and AEGON’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vericity $135.30 million 1.06 -$19.32 million N/A N/A AEGON $31.58 billion 0.24 $1.39 billion $0.92 3.12

AEGON has higher revenue and earnings than Vericity.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

1.8% of Vericity shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 6.5% of AEGON shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Vericity and AEGON’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vericity -15.65% -9.64% -2.97% AEGON N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Vericity and AEGON, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vericity 0 0 0 0 N/A AEGON 2 7 2 0 2.00

Summary

AEGON beats Vericity on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Vericity

Vericity, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance protection products for the middle American market. The company operates through Insurance and Agency segments. The Insurance segment provides term life, accidental death, and final expense products. This segment distributes its life insurance products through independent producers, including direct distributors that market to consumers through call centers and regional and national independent producer groups. The Agency segment sells life insurance products for unaffiliated insurance companies through its call center distribution platform, as well as through its independent agents and other marketing organizations. It is also involved in the insurance lead sale activities through its eCoverage Web presence. The company is based in Chicago, Illinois.

About AEGON

Aegon N.V. provides insurance, pensions, and asset management services worldwide. It offers life, accident, and health insurance; property and casualty insurance; home and car insurance; individual investment accounts; annuities; retirement plan services; stable value solutions; retail and institutional investment management solutions; savings products; group pensions; mortgage loans; and bank accounts. The company markets its products through brokers, independent agents, employee benefit consultants, bancassurance channels, self-service/online centers, and call/advice centers. Aegon N.V. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in The Hague, the Netherlands.

