Comparing BeyondAirInc . (NASDAQ:XAIR) & SANUWAVE Health (NASDAQ:SNWV)

SANUWAVE Health (OTCMKTS:SNWV) and BeyondAirInc . (NASDAQ:XAIR) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, valuation, profitability and institutional ownership.

Risk and Volatility

SANUWAVE Health has a beta of -0.73, meaning that its share price is 173% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BeyondAirInc . has a beta of -0.6, meaning that its share price is 160% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares SANUWAVE Health and BeyondAirInc .’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SANUWAVE Health $1.03 million 78.07 -$10.43 million N/A N/A BeyondAirInc . $1.39 million 85.65 -$6.56 million ($1.53) -4.62

BeyondAirInc . has higher revenue and earnings than SANUWAVE Health.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.4% of SANUWAVE Health shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 10.8% of BeyondAirInc . shares are held by institutional investors. 23.4% of SANUWAVE Health shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 18.1% of BeyondAirInc . shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares SANUWAVE Health and BeyondAirInc .’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SANUWAVE Health -1,122.95% N/A -465.37% BeyondAirInc . -203.22% -208.33% -128.98%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for SANUWAVE Health and BeyondAirInc ., as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SANUWAVE Health 0 0 0 0 N/A BeyondAirInc . 0 0 1 0 3.00

BeyondAirInc . has a consensus price target of $9.00, suggesting a potential upside of 27.30%. Given BeyondAirInc .’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe BeyondAirInc . is more favorable than SANUWAVE Health.

Summary

BeyondAirInc . beats SANUWAVE Health on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

SANUWAVE Health Company Profile

SANUWAVE Health, Inc., a shock wave technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of noninvasive, high-energy, and acoustic shock waves for regenerative medicine and other applications worldwide. Its shockwaves are used to produce a biological response resulting in the body healing itself through the repair and regeneration of tissue, and musculoskeletal and vascular structures. The company's lead product candidate is the dermaPACE device, which has completed its initial Phase III, IDE clinical trial for treating diabetic foot ulcers. Its portfolio of healthcare products and product candidates activate biologic signaling and angiogenic responses, including new vascularization and microcirculatory improvement, which helps to restore the body's normal healing processes and regeneration. The company also focuses on applying its Pulsed Acoustic Cellular Expression technology in wound healing, orthopedic, plastic/cosmetic, and cardiac conditions. It markets and sells its devices and accessories. SANUWAVE Health, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Suwanee, Georgia.

BeyondAirInc . Company Profile

Beyond Air, Inc., a clinical-stage medical device and biopharmaceutical company, develops nitric oxide (NO) delivery systems to treat respiratory tract infections and other diseases. Its NO delivery systems are used for the treatment of pulmonary hypertension of the newborn, bronchiolitis, and nontuberculous mycobacteria. The company was formerly known as AIT Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Beyond Air, Inc. in June 2019. The company is based in Garden City, New York.

