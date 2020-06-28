Comparing Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:IIPZF) & NexPoint Residential Trust (OTCMKTS:NXRT)

NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT) and Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:IIPZF) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and risk.

Profitability

Get NexPoint Residential Trust alerts:

This table compares NexPoint Residential Trust and Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NexPoint Residential Trust 68.44% 34.85% 7.96% Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares NexPoint Residential Trust and Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NexPoint Residential Trust $181.07 million 4.48 $99.14 million $2.20 15.16 Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust $109.50 million 13.20 N/A N/A N/A

NexPoint Residential Trust has higher revenue and earnings than Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust.

Risk and Volatility

NexPoint Residential Trust has a beta of 1.05, meaning that its stock price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust has a beta of 0.15, meaning that its stock price is 85% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

NexPoint Residential Trust pays an annual dividend of $1.25 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.7%. Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.22 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.1%. NexPoint Residential Trust pays out 56.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. NexPoint Residential Trust has increased its dividend for 4 consecutive years. NexPoint Residential Trust is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

80.1% of NexPoint Residential Trust shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust shares are held by institutional investors. 11.6% of NexPoint Residential Trust shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for NexPoint Residential Trust and Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NexPoint Residential Trust 0 1 4 1 3.00 Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust 0 1 1 0 2.50

NexPoint Residential Trust currently has a consensus target price of $43.30, suggesting a potential upside of 29.80%. Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust has a consensus target price of $16.38, suggesting a potential upside of 55.95%. Given Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust is more favorable than NexPoint Residential Trust.

Summary

NexPoint Residential Trust beats Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust on 13 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

NexPoint Residential Trust Company Profile

NexPoint Residential Trust is a publicly traded REIT, with its shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "NXRT," primarily focused on acquiring, owning and operating well-located middle-income multifamily properties with "value-add" potential in large cities and suburban submarkets of large cities, primarily in the Southeastern and Southwestern United States. NXRT is externally advised by NexPoint Real Estate Advisors, L.P., an affiliate of Highland Capital Management, L.P., a leading global alternative asset manager and an SEC-registered investment adviser.

Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

InterRent REIT is a growth-oriented real estate investment trust engaged in increasing Unitholder value and creating a growing and sustainable distribution through the acquisition and ownership of multi-residential properties. InterRent's primary objectives are: (i) to grow both funds from operations per Unit and net asset value per Unit through investments in a diversified portfolio of multi-residential properties; (ii) to provide Unitholders with sustainable and growing cash distributions, payable monthly; and (iii) to maintain a conservative payout ratio and balance sheet.

Receive News & Ratings for NexPoint Residential Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NexPoint Residential Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.