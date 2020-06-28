Comparing Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) and Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ)

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) and Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Micron Technology and Canadian Solar, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Micron Technology 1 7 20 0 2.68 Canadian Solar 0 0 5 0 3.00

Micron Technology presently has a consensus price target of $63.32, suggesting a potential upside of 30.59%. Canadian Solar has a consensus price target of $27.25, suggesting a potential upside of 47.58%. Given Canadian Solar’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Canadian Solar is more favorable than Micron Technology.

Profitability

This table compares Micron Technology and Canadian Solar’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Micron Technology 11.72% 7.16% 5.39% Canadian Solar 8.45% 16.69% 4.43%

Volatility and Risk

Micron Technology has a beta of 1.61, suggesting that its share price is 61% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Canadian Solar has a beta of 1.59, suggesting that its share price is 59% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Micron Technology and Canadian Solar’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Micron Technology $23.41 billion 2.30 $6.31 billion $6.15 7.88 Canadian Solar $3.20 billion 0.34 $171.59 million $2.19 8.43

Micron Technology has higher revenue and earnings than Canadian Solar. Micron Technology is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Canadian Solar, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

80.1% of Micron Technology shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 40.5% of Canadian Solar shares are held by institutional investors. 0.2% of Micron Technology shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Micron Technology beats Canadian Solar on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc. engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit (CNBU); Mobile Business Unit (MBU); Storage Business Unit (SBU); and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The Compute and Networking Business Unit segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets. The Mobile Business Unit segment offers memory products sold into smartphone, and other mobile-device markets. The Storage Business Unit segment comprises of SSDs and component-level solutions sold into enterprise and cloud, client, and consumer solid-state drive (SSD) markets, other discrete storage products sold in component and wafer forms to the removable storage markets, and sales of 3D XPoint memory. The Embedded Business Unit segment consists of memory and storage products sold into automotive, industrial, and consumer markets. The company was founded by Ward D. Parkinson, Joseph L. Parkinson, Dennis Wilson, and Doug Pitman in October 1978 and is headquartered in Boise, ID.

Canadian Solar Company Profile

Canadian Solar Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells solar ingots, wafers, cells, modules, and other solar power products primarily under the Canadian Solar brand name. The company operates through two segments, Module and System Solutions, and Energy. Its products include various solar modules that are used in residential, commercial, and industrial solar power generation systems. The company also provides specialty solar products consisting of Andes Solar Home System, an off-grid solar system that provides an economical source of electricity to homes and communities without access to grid; and Maple Solar System, a clean energy solution for families, as well as solar system kits, which are a ready-to-install packages that consist inverters, racking systems, and other accessories. In addition, it develops, builds, and sells solar power projects; performs engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) work for solar power projects; and offers operation and maintenance services that include inspection, repair, and replacement of plant equipment, site management, and administrative support services. Further, the company generates and sells electricity through its solar plants with an aggregate capacity of approximately 1,211.1 megawatts. Canadian Solar Inc. offers its products to distributors, system integrators, project developers, and installers/EPC companies. The company has operations in North America, South America, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Australia, and Asia. Canadian Solar Inc. was founded in 2001 and is based in Guelph, Canada.

