Comtech Telecomm. Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL) Shares Acquired by Axa

Axa raised its holdings in shares of Comtech Telecomm. Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL) by 341.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 52,500 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,600 shares during the quarter. Axa owned approximately 0.21% of Comtech Telecomm. worth $698,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its position in shares of Comtech Telecomm. by 98.9% during the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,148,709 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $40,768,000 after acquiring an additional 571,309 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Comtech Telecomm. by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 902,145 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $11,990,000 after acquiring an additional 93,569 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Comtech Telecomm. by 31.9% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 665,150 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $23,606,000 after acquiring an additional 160,700 shares in the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of Comtech Telecomm. by 25.1% during the 1st quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 509,600 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $6,773,000 after acquiring an additional 102,258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Comtech Telecomm. by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 411,945 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $14,620,000 after acquiring an additional 13,072 shares in the last quarter. 86.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Comtech Telecomm. alerts:

CMTL opened at $15.18 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market cap of $375.23 million, a PE ratio of 30.98 and a beta of 2.02. Comtech Telecomm. Corp. has a 52 week low of $11.48 and a 52 week high of $38.00.

Comtech Telecomm. (NASDAQ:CMTL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $135.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.55 million. Comtech Telecomm. had a net margin of 1.87% and a return on equity of 4.46%. The firm’s revenue was down 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Comtech Telecomm. Corp. will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 14th. Comtech Telecomm.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.85%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CMTL. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Comtech Telecomm. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Citigroup reduced their target price on Comtech Telecomm. from $34.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Noble Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 target price on shares of Comtech Telecomm. in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. TheStreet downgraded Comtech Telecomm. from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Comtech Telecomm. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, June 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Comtech Telecomm. presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.75.

Comtech Telecomm. Company Profile

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. designs, develops, produces, and markets products, systems, and services for communications solutions. The company's Commercial Solutions segment offers ground-based equipment, including single channel per carrier modems and solid-state amplifiers that facilitate the transmission of voice, video, and data over satellite links; and traveling wave tube amplifiers, such as high power narrow-band amplifiers used to amplify signals from satellite earth stations, as well as safety and security technologies.

See Also: Technical Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Comtech Telecomm. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comtech Telecomm. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.