Conifer Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CNFR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $23.25 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Conifer Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CNFR) will announce sales of $23.25 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Conifer’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $23.76 million and the lowest is $22.48 million. Conifer reported sales of $22.78 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 2.1%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Conifer will report full year sales of $91.26 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $88.60 million to $94.29 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $96.63 million, with estimates ranging from $93.00 million to $103.89 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Conifer.

Conifer (NASDAQ:CNFR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The insurance provider reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $21.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.41 million. Conifer had a negative net margin of 12.72% and a negative return on equity of 31.59%.

Several analysts have commented on CNFR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Conifer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Conifer from $3.25 to $3.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Conifer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd.

Shares of CNFR stock opened at $2.59 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.81 and its 200 day moving average is $3.42. Conifer has a 1-year low of $2.00 and a 1-year high of $4.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $28.60 million, a P/E ratio of -2.02 and a beta of 1.17.

In other Conifer news, Director Joseph D. Sarafa purchased 27,868 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.00 per share, for a total transaction of $83,604.00. 51.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Conifer stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Conifer Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CNFR) by 25,128.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,572 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,431 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 0.37% of Conifer worth $107,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 5.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Conifer Holdings, Inc, an insurance holding company, offers insurance coverage in specialty commercial and personal product lines. The company underwrites various specialty insurance products, including property, general liability, commercial multi-peril, liquor liability, and automobile policies. It serves the commercial insurance needs of owner-operated businesses in the markets, such as hospitality, which includes restaurants, bars, taverns, and bowling centers, as well as small grocery and convenience stores; artisan contractors comprising plumbers, painters, carpenters, electricians, and other independent contractors; and security service providers, such as companies that provide security guard services, security alarm products and services, and private investigative services.

