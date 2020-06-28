Contrasting BE Semiconductor Industrs (OTCMKTS:BESIY) & Netlist (OTCMKTS:NLST)

BE Semiconductor Industrs (OTCMKTS:BESIY) and Netlist (OTCMKTS:NLST) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends and risk.

Profitability

Get BE Semiconductor Industrs alerts:

This table compares BE Semiconductor Industrs and Netlist’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BE Semiconductor Industrs 23.40% 30.35% 12.57% Netlist -27.91% N/A -49.89%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for BE Semiconductor Industrs and Netlist, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BE Semiconductor Industrs 0 1 0 0 2.00 Netlist 0 1 0 0 2.00

BE Semiconductor Industrs presently has a consensus target price of $30.00, suggesting a potential downside of 29.09%. Netlist has a consensus target price of $0.30, suggesting a potential downside of 32.96%. Given BE Semiconductor Industrs’ higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe BE Semiconductor Industrs is more favorable than Netlist.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Netlist shares are held by institutional investors. 1.6% of BE Semiconductor Industrs shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 9.2% of Netlist shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

BE Semiconductor Industrs has a beta of 1.86, suggesting that its stock price is 86% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Netlist has a beta of 0.72, suggesting that its stock price is 28% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares BE Semiconductor Industrs and Netlist’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BE Semiconductor Industrs $398.98 million 8.49 $91.08 million N/A N/A Netlist $26.10 million 3.09 -$12.45 million ($0.08) -5.59

BE Semiconductor Industrs has higher revenue and earnings than Netlist.

Summary

BE Semiconductor Industrs beats Netlist on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

BE Semiconductor Industrs Company Profile

BE Semiconductor Industries N.V. develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and services semiconductor assembly equipment for the semiconductor and electronics industries worldwide. The company's principal products include die attach equipment, such as single chips, multi chips, multi modules, flip chips, TCB and eWLB die bonding systems, and die sorting systems; and packaging equipment comprising conventional, ultra thin, and wafer level molding, as well as trim and form, and singulation systems. Its principal products also comprise plating equipment consisting of tin, copper, and precious metal plating systems, as well as related process chemicals; and tooling, conversion kits, spare parts, and other services. The company provides its products primarily to chip manufacturers, assembly subcontractors, and electronics and industrial companies. BE Semiconductor Industries N.V. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Duiven, the Netherlands.

Netlist Company Profile

Netlist, Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells modular memory subsystems for the server, high-performance computing, and communications markets worldwide. It offers Hybri dual in-line memory module (DIMM), a storage class memory product, which unifies dynamic random access memory (DRAM)and NAND flash in a plug-and-play module delivering terabyte storage capacities operating at nanosecond memory speeds. The company also provides nonvolatile (NV) memory products, such as EXPRESSvault PCIe, a plug-and-play memory card, which offers data acceleration and data protection for server appliances; NVvault DDR3 NVDIMM comprising data acceleration and data protection in a joint electron device engineering council (JEDEC)standard DD3 interface for integration into industry-standard server and storage solutions; NVvault DDR4 NVDIMM, which provides data acceleration and data protection in a JEDEC standard DDR4 interface; and specialty DIMMs and embedded flash products for use in data center and industrial applications. In addition, it resells Samsung products; and sells component inventory of DRAM ICs and NAND flash to distributors and other users of memory integrated circuits. The company markets and sells its products primarily to original equipment manufacturers through a direct sales force and a network of independent sales representatives. Netlist, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

Receive News & Ratings for BE Semiconductor Industrs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BE Semiconductor Industrs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.