Contrasting Fang (NYSE:SFUN) & LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP)

LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) and Fang (NYSE:SFUN) are both business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, valuation, risk, institutional ownership and dividends.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

97.3% of LiveRamp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 34.3% of Fang shares are held by institutional investors. 5.2% of LiveRamp shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for LiveRamp and Fang, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score LiveRamp 0 0 6 0 3.00 Fang 0 0 0 0 N/A

LiveRamp presently has a consensus price target of $55.33, indicating a potential upside of 27.82%. Given LiveRamp’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe LiveRamp is more favorable than Fang.

Volatility & Risk

LiveRamp has a beta of 1.37, meaning that its share price is 37% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Fang has a beta of 0.97, meaning that its share price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares LiveRamp and Fang’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LiveRamp $380.57 million 7.43 -$124.51 million ($1.85) -23.40 Fang $219.71 million 0.46 -$10.25 million ($2.40) -4.67

Fang has lower revenue, but higher earnings than LiveRamp. LiveRamp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Fang, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares LiveRamp and Fang’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LiveRamp -32.72% -10.07% -8.67% Fang -27.11% -11.21% -3.75%

Summary

LiveRamp beats Fang on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

LiveRamp Company Profile

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc., a technology company, provides enterprise customer management platform solutions in the United States, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers IdentityLink, an identity platform that connects people, data, and devices across the digital and physical world, powering the people-based marketing that allows consumers to connect with the brands and products they love. It serves financial, insurance and investment services, retail, automotive, telecommunications, high tech, consumer packaged goods, healthcare, travel, entertainment, non-profit, and government industries. The company was formerly known as Acxiom Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. in October 2018. LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Fang Company Profile

Fang Holdings Limited operates a real estate Internet portal in the People's Republic of China. The company's portal offers listing, marketing, e-commerce, financial, and other value-added services. It supports active online communities and networks of users seeking information on, and services for, the real estate and home-related sectors. The company was formerly known as SouFun Holdings Limited and changed its name to Fang Holdings Limited in September 2016. Fang Holdings Limited was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

