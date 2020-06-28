Contrasting Longwen Group (OTCMKTS:LWLW) & Tenable (OTCMKTS:TENB)

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) and Longwen Group (OTCMKTS:LWLW) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation and risk.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Get Tenable alerts:

70.0% of Tenable shares are held by institutional investors. 16.4% of Tenable shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 52.0% of Longwen Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Tenable and Longwen Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tenable $354.59 million 8.38 -$99.01 million ($0.87) -34.14 Longwen Group N/A N/A -$10,000.00 N/A N/A

Longwen Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Tenable.

Profitability

This table compares Tenable and Longwen Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tenable -26.68% -76.21% -15.93% Longwen Group N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Tenable and Longwen Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tenable 0 3 8 0 2.73 Longwen Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Tenable currently has a consensus target price of $33.36, indicating a potential upside of 12.34%. Given Tenable’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Tenable is more favorable than Longwen Group.

Volatility & Risk

Tenable has a beta of 1.89, indicating that its stock price is 89% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Longwen Group has a beta of -1056.72, indicating that its stock price is 105,772% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Tenable Company Profile

Tenable Holdings, Inc. provides cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company enterprise software platform enables visibility into an organization's cyber exposure across the attack surface and deep insights that help organizations translate vulnerability data into business insights to understand and reduce their cybersecurity risk. It offers Tenable.io, a software as a service that manages and measures cyber exposure across a range of traditional information technology (IT) assets, such as networking infrastructure, desktops, and on-premises servers, as well as modern IT assets, such as cloud workloads, containers, Web applications, and Internet of Things and operational technology assets; and Tenable.sc, a solution to manage and measure cyber exposure across traditional information technology assets and can be run on-premises, in the cloud, or in a hybrid environment, as well as Industrial Security. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Columbia, Maryland.

Longwen Group Company Profile

Longwen Group Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to seek new business opportunities. Previously, it was involved in providing products for the protection of people against electromagnetic waves emitted from mobile phones. The company was formerly known as Allied Ventures Holdings Corp. and changed its name to Longwen Group Corp. in January 2017. Longwen Group Corp. was incorporated in 1980 and is based in Scottsdale, Arizona.

Receive News & Ratings for Tenable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenable and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.