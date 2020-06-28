Contrasting Pioneer Energy Services (OTCMKTS:PESXQ) & InPlay Oil (OTCMKTS:IPOOF)

Pioneer Energy Services (OTCMKTS:PESXQ) and InPlay Oil (OTCMKTS:IPOOF) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends and risk.

Volatility and Risk

Pioneer Energy Services has a beta of 2.68, meaning that its stock price is 168% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, InPlay Oil has a beta of 2.18, meaning that its stock price is 118% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Pioneer Energy Services and InPlay Oil’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pioneer Energy Services -11.12% -49.14% -8.81% InPlay Oil -185.12% -43.92% -21.69%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Pioneer Energy Services and InPlay Oil’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pioneer Energy Services $575.79 million 0.00 -$63.90 million ($0.81) -0.03 InPlay Oil $52.15 million 0.20 -$20.23 million N/A N/A

InPlay Oil has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Pioneer Energy Services.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.1% of Pioneer Energy Services shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.3% of Pioneer Energy Services shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Pioneer Energy Services and InPlay Oil, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pioneer Energy Services 0 2 0 0 2.00 InPlay Oil 0 1 0 0 2.00

Summary

Pioneer Energy Services beats InPlay Oil on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Pioneer Energy Services

Pioneer Energy Services Corp. provides land-based drilling and production services to oil and gas exploration and production companies. It provides contract land drilling services in the Marcellus/Utica, Permian Basin and Eagle Ford, and Bakken regions, as well as in Colombia. The company operates 16 AC rigs in the United States and 8 SCR rigs in Colombia. It also provides well, wireline, and coiled tubing services to various exploration and production companies in the onshore oil and gas producing regions in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and Rocky Mountain states. As of December 31, 2018, the company had a fleet of 113 rigs with 550 horsepower and 12 rigs with 600 horsepower; and 9 coiled tubing units. The company was formerly known as Pioneer Drilling Company and changed its name to Pioneer Energy Services Corp. in 2012. Pioneer Energy Services Corp. was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in San Antonio, Texas.

About InPlay Oil

Inplay Oil Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of petroleum and natural gas properties in Canada. The company produces and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. It primarily holds interests in the Caradium Formation in the Pembina and Willesden Green pools located in West Central Alberta. Inplay Oil Corp. is based in Calgary, Canada.

