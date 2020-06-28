Contrasting Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) & Greenlight Capital Re (NASDAQ:GLRE)

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) and Greenlight Capital Re (NASDAQ:GLRE) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, earnings, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

Get Selective Insurance Group alerts:

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Selective Insurance Group and Greenlight Capital Re, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Selective Insurance Group 0 3 2 0 2.40 Greenlight Capital Re 0 0 0 0 N/A

Selective Insurance Group presently has a consensus price target of $60.00, indicating a potential upside of 19.88%. Given Selective Insurance Group’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Selective Insurance Group is more favorable than Greenlight Capital Re.

Risk and Volatility

Selective Insurance Group has a beta of 0.72, meaning that its share price is 28% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Greenlight Capital Re has a beta of 1.17, meaning that its share price is 17% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Selective Insurance Group and Greenlight Capital Re’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Selective Insurance Group 8.02% 12.30% 2.98% Greenlight Capital Re -11.02% -10.44% -3.63%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Selective Insurance Group and Greenlight Capital Re’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Selective Insurance Group $2.85 billion 1.05 $271.62 million $4.40 11.38 Greenlight Capital Re $538.15 million 0.43 -$3.99 million N/A N/A

Selective Insurance Group has higher revenue and earnings than Greenlight Capital Re.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

78.1% of Selective Insurance Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 47.1% of Greenlight Capital Re shares are held by institutional investors. 2.0% of Selective Insurance Group shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 21.4% of Greenlight Capital Re shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Selective Insurance Group beats Greenlight Capital Re on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Selective Insurance Group Company Profile

Selective Insurance Group, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, Excess and Surplus Lines, and Investments. The company's products and services include property insurance, which covers the financial consequences of accidental loss of an insured's real and/or personal property; and casualty insurance that covers the financial consequences of employee injuries in the course of employment, and bodily injury and/or property damage to a third party as a result of an insured's negligent acts, omissions, or legal liabilities. It also offers flood insurance products. The company provides its insurance products and services to businesses, non-profit organizations, local government agencies, and individuals through independent retail agents and wholesale general agents. In addition, it invests in fixed income investments and preferred stocks, equity securities, and alternative investment portfolio. Selective Insurance Group, Inc. was founded in 1926 and is headquartered in Branchville, New Jersey.

Greenlight Capital Re Company Profile

Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as a property and casualty reinsurer worldwide. The company offers various property reinsurance products and services, including automobile physical damage; personal lines, such as homeowners' insurance; and commercial lines. It also provides casualty reinsurance products and services comprising general liability, motor liability, professional liability, and worker's compensation; and accident and health, mortgage insurance, surety, trade credit, marine, aviation, energy, cyber, and terrorism products. The company markets its products through reinsurance brokers. Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Grand Cayman, the Cayman Islands.

Receive News & Ratings for Selective Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Selective Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.