Contrasting Wynn Macau (OTCMKTS:XYIGF) and Tecnoglass (OTCMKTS:TGLS)

Wynn Macau (OTCMKTS:XYIGF) and Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS) are both industrial products companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Wynn Macau and Tecnoglass, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Wynn Macau 0 1 0 0 2.00 Tecnoglass 0 2 2 1 2.80

Tecnoglass has a consensus target price of $7.17, suggesting a potential upside of 36.51%. Given Tecnoglass’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Tecnoglass is more favorable than Wynn Macau.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Wynn Macau and Tecnoglass’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Wynn Macau N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Tecnoglass $430.91 million 0.56 $24.53 million $0.69 7.61

Tecnoglass has higher revenue and earnings than Wynn Macau.

Risk & Volatility

Wynn Macau has a beta of 0.96, suggesting that its stock price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Tecnoglass has a beta of 1.34, suggesting that its stock price is 34% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

14.2% of Tecnoglass shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.7% of Tecnoglass shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Wynn Macau and Tecnoglass’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Wynn Macau N/A N/A N/A Tecnoglass -0.38% 17.27% 5.29%

Summary

Tecnoglass beats Wynn Macau on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Wynn Macau Company Profile

Xinyi Glass Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, produces and sells automobile, architectural, float, and other glass products for commercial and industrial applications. The company operates through three segments: Float Glass, Automobile Glass, and Architectural Glass. It is also involved in the manufacturing and sale of automobile rubber and plastic components, as well as electronic glass; trading of automobile glass; and research and trading of glass. In addition, the company offers logistic and related services; supply chain services; operates a wind farm for electricity generation; and manufactures automatic machines for solar glass factory and other glass related industries, as well as holds properties and car parks. The company serves automobile glass manufacturing; wholesale and distribution; automobile repair; motor vehicle manufacturing; curtain wall engineering and installing; architectural and furniture glass manufacturing; electronic and household appliances manufacturing; and float glass wholesale and distribution companies. It sells its products in approximately 140 countries and territories, including the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, the United States, Canada, Australia, and New Zealand, as well as countries in Asia, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, and Central and South America. Xinyi Glass Holdings Limited was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Kwun Tong, Hong Kong.

Tecnoglass Company Profile

Tecnoglass Inc., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, supplies, and installs architectural glass, windows, and associated aluminum products for the commercial and residential construction industries in North, Central, and South America. The company offers low emissivity, laminated/thermo-laminated, thermo-acoustic, tempered, silk-screened, curved, and digital print glass products. It also produces, exports, imports, and markets aluminum products, including profiles, rods, bars, plates, tubes, and other hardware used in the manufacture of architectural glass settings, such as windows, doors, spatial separators, and similar products. In addition, the company provides floating facades, windows and doors, interior dividers and commercial display windows, hurricane-proof windows, and other products, such as awnings, structures, automatic doors, and other components of architectural systems. It markets and sells its products under the Tecnoglass, ES Windows, and Alutions brands through internal and independent sales representatives, as wells as directly to distributors. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Barranquilla, Colombia. Tecnoglass Inc. is a subsidiary of Energy Holding Corporation.

