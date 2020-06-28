ConvaTec Group (LON:CTEC) Downgraded by Peel Hunt to “Add”

ConvaTec Group (LON:CTEC) was downgraded by Peel Hunt to an “add” rating in a research note issued on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. They currently have a GBX 225 ($2.86) target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of GBX 220 ($2.80).

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on CTEC. Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of ConvaTec Group in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded ConvaTec Group to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from GBX 178 ($2.27) to GBX 245 ($3.12) in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on ConvaTec Group from GBX 175 ($2.23) to GBX 180 ($2.29) and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on ConvaTec Group from GBX 160 ($2.04) to GBX 167 ($2.13) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of ConvaTec Group in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 213.50 ($2.72).

Get ConvaTec Group alerts:

ConvaTec Group has a 12 month low of GBX 140.40 ($1.79) and a 12 month high of GBX 225.80 ($2.87). The firm has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 401.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.87, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.44. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 206.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 197.98.

ConvaTec Group Company Profile

ConvaTec Group Plc develops, manufactures, and markets medical products and technologies worldwide. It offers advanced wound dressings and skin care products for the management of chronic wounds resulting from various conditions, such as diabetes, immobility, and venous disease, as well as for traumatic injury, burns, invasive surgery, and other causes.

Read More: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for ConvaTec Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConvaTec Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.