Corelogic (NYSE:CLGX) PT Raised to $55.00

Corelogic (NYSE:CLGX) had its price objective upped by equities research analysts at Robert W. Baird from $52.00 to $55.00 in a research note issued on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price target suggests a potential downside of 19.06% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Corelogic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. SunTrust Banks reduced their target price on Corelogic from $49.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 1st. Compass Point upgraded Corelogic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on Corelogic from $39.00 to $27.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Corelogic from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Corelogic has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.40.

NYSE:CLGX opened at $67.95 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $47.76 and its 200-day moving average is $43.65. Corelogic has a 1-year low of $24.69 and a 1-year high of $68.40.

Corelogic (NYSE:CLGX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The business services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $443.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $438.44 million. Corelogic had a return on equity of 24.23% and a net margin of 4.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Corelogic will post 2.57 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Paul F. Folino sold 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.32, for a total transaction of $76,176.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $500,222.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John C. Dorman sold 3,190 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.05, for a total value of $162,849.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,118 shares in the company, valued at $924,923.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,932 shares of company stock worth $774,110 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Corelogic by 5,727.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,015,355 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,009,000 after purchasing an additional 997,930 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its position in shares of Corelogic by 36.0% during the first quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 18,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $577,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Corelogic by 2.0% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 113,886 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,478,000 after purchasing an additional 2,276 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Corelogic during the first quarter worth approximately $2,464,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Corelogic by 81.9% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,178 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 6,383 shares during the period. 90.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CoreLogic, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides property information, insight, analytics, and data-enabled solutions in North America, Western Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Property Intelligence & Risk Management Solutions (PIRM) and Underwriting & Workflow Solutions (UWS).

