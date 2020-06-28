Cormark Lowers Indigo Books & Music (TSE:IDG) Price Target to C$2.40

Indigo Books & Music (TSE:IDG) had its price objective reduced by research analysts at Cormark from C$5.15 to C$2.40 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Cormark’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 185.71% from the company’s current price.

Shares of TSE:IDG opened at C$0.84 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 242.55. The firm has a market cap of $30.27 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$1.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$2.80. Indigo Books & Music has a 12-month low of C$0.83 and a 12-month high of C$8.15.

About Indigo Books & Music

Indigo Books & Music Inc operates as a book, gift, and specialty toy retailer in Canada. The company also offers kids, toy, baby, home, fashion, paper, and electronics products. As of March 31, 2018, it operated 86 superstores and 123 small format stores under the Indigo, Chapters, Coles, Indigospirit, and The Book Company names.

