Countrywide (LON:CWD) Earns “Sell” Rating from Peel Hunt

Countrywide (LON:CWD)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Peel Hunt in a report released on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “not rated” rating on shares of Countrywide in a report on Thursday, April 30th.

Get Countrywide alerts:

Shares of CWD stock opened at GBX 106.05 ($1.35) on Friday. Countrywide has a 12-month low of GBX 42.63 ($0.54) and a 12-month high of GBX 399.50 ($5.08). The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 182.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 81.68 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 160.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.13 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.83.

Countrywide Company Profile

Countrywide plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential estate agency and property services in the United Kingdom. It operates through Sales and Lettings, Financial Services, and Business to Business (B2B) segments. The company offers surveying services, including valuation panel management services, residential valuations, and surveys for mortgage lenders; provides leasehold, commercial, relocation, and residential property management services; and sells residential, commercial, industrial, and agricultural properties, as well as land through public auction.

Recommended Story: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Receive News & Ratings for Countrywide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Countrywide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.