Credit Suisse Group Analysts Give Unilever (AMS:UNIA) a €54.00 Price Target

Credit Suisse Group set a €54.00 ($60.67) price objective on Unilever (AMS:UNIA) in a report issued on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on UNIA. HSBC set a €44.00 ($49.44) price objective on Unilever and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €58.50 ($65.73) price target on Unilever and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €55.00 ($61.80) price target on Unilever and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Morgan Stanley set a €41.00 ($46.07) price target on Unilever and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, UBS Group set a €44.00 ($49.44) price target on Unilever and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €48.50 ($54.49).

Unilever has a 12-month low of €42.10 ($47.30) and a 12-month high of €52.29 ($58.75).

About Unilever

Unilever N.V. is a fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) company. The Company’s segments include Personal Care, which primarily includes sales of skin care and hair care products, deodorants and oral care products; Foods, which primarily includes sales of soups, bouillons, sauces, snacks, mayonnaise, salad dressings, margarines and spreads; Home Care, which primarily includes sales of home care products, such as powders, liquids and capsules, soap bars and a range of cleaning products, and Refreshment, which primarily includes sales of ice cream and tea-based beverages.

