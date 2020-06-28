Credit Suisse Group Boosts Senior (LON:SNR) Price Target to GBX 100

Senior (LON:SNR) had its target price raised by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from GBX 85 ($1.08) to GBX 100 ($1.27) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 41.84% from the stock’s previous close.

SNR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Senior from GBX 90 ($1.15) to GBX 85 ($1.08) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Senior from GBX 190 ($2.42) to GBX 90 ($1.15) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Peel Hunt downgraded shares of Senior to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from GBX 80 ($1.02) to GBX 90 ($1.15) in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Senior from GBX 146 ($1.86) to GBX 67 ($0.85) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on shares of Senior from GBX 160 ($2.04) to GBX 80 ($1.02) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Senior has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 101.86 ($1.30).

Shares of LON SNR opened at GBX 70.50 ($0.90) on Friday. Senior has a twelve month low of GBX 45.13 ($0.57) and a twelve month high of GBX 226.40 ($2.88). The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 67.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 118.16. The company has a market capitalization of $279.54 million and a PE ratio of 10.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.85.

In other Senior news, insider Celia Baxter acquired 14,153 shares of Senior stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 7,419 ($94.43) per share, for a total transaction of £1,050,011.07 ($1,336,402.02).

Senior plc designs, manufactures, and markets high-technology components and systems for the principal original equipment producers in the aerospace, defense, land vehicle, and power and energy markets worldwide. The company operates through two divisions, Aerospace and Flexonics. The Aerospace division offers high-pressure and low-pressure engineered ducting systems, engineered control bellows, assemblies, and sensors; precision-machined and fabricated engine components; fluid systems ducting and control products; and precision-machined airframe components and assemblies.

