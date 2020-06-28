Critical Comparison: Greencore Group (OTCMKTS:GNCGY) and WANT WANT CHINA/ADR (OTCMKTS:WWNTY)

Greencore Group (OTCMKTS:GNCGY) and WANT WANT CHINA/ADR (OTCMKTS:WWNTY) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, valuation, risk, earnings and institutional ownership.

Risk & Volatility

Greencore Group has a beta of 1.23, suggesting that its share price is 23% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, WANT WANT CHINA/ADR has a beta of 0.7, suggesting that its share price is 30% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Greencore Group and WANT WANT CHINA/ADR’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Greencore Group $1.85 billion 0.40 $135.32 million $0.81 8.21 WANT WANT CHINA/ADR $2.88 billion 3.28 $522.75 million $2.10 18.12

WANT WANT CHINA/ADR has higher revenue and earnings than Greencore Group. Greencore Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than WANT WANT CHINA/ADR, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Greencore Group and WANT WANT CHINA/ADR’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Greencore Group N/A N/A N/A WANT WANT CHINA/ADR N/A N/A N/A

Dividends

Greencore Group pays an annual dividend of $0.35 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.3%. WANT WANT CHINA/ADR pays an annual dividend of $0.58 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.5%. Greencore Group pays out 43.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. WANT WANT CHINA/ADR pays out 27.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Greencore Group and WANT WANT CHINA/ADR, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Greencore Group 0 0 1 0 3.00 WANT WANT CHINA/ADR 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

WANT WANT CHINA/ADR beats Greencore Group on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Greencore Group

Greencore Group plc manufactures and sells various convenience food products primarily in the United Kingdom. The company provides sandwiches, sushi, salads, chilled ready meals, chilled soups and sauces, chilled quiche, ambient sauces and pickles, frozen Yorkshire puddings, cakes, and desserts. It also trades in Irish ingredients; and invests in properties. The company sells its products through grocery and other retailers, including supermarkets, as well as convenience stores. Greencore Group plc was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

About WANT WANT CHINA/ADR

There is no company description available for Want Want China Holdings Ltd.

