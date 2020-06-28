Critical Review: Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) vs. Avrobio (NASDAQ:AVRO)

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) and Avrobio (NASDAQ:AVRO) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings and profitability.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Get Editas Medicine alerts:

82.0% of Editas Medicine shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 82.3% of Avrobio shares are held by institutional investors. 0.9% of Editas Medicine shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.8% of Avrobio shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Editas Medicine and Avrobio, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Editas Medicine 0 4 3 0 2.43 Avrobio 0 1 6 0 2.86

Editas Medicine presently has a consensus price target of $39.20, indicating a potential upside of 35.55%. Avrobio has a consensus price target of $33.60, indicating a potential upside of 81.72%. Given Avrobio’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Avrobio is more favorable than Editas Medicine.

Profitability

This table compares Editas Medicine and Avrobio’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Editas Medicine -588.05% -63.21% -33.39% Avrobio N/A -44.12% -41.47%

Volatility and Risk

Editas Medicine has a beta of 2.04, meaning that its share price is 104% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Avrobio has a beta of 1.75, meaning that its share price is 75% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Editas Medicine and Avrobio’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Editas Medicine $20.53 million 77.80 -$133.75 million ($2.68) -10.79 Avrobio N/A N/A -$72.96 million ($2.66) -6.95

Avrobio has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Editas Medicine. Editas Medicine is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Avrobio, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Avrobio beats Editas Medicine on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Editas Medicine Company Profile

Editas Medicine, Inc. operates as a clinical stage genome editing company. The company focuses on developing transformative genomic medicines to treat a range of serious diseases. It develops a proprietary genome editing platform based on CRISPR technology to target genetically addressable diseases and therapeutic areas. The company develops EDIT-101 for Leber Congenital Amaurosis type 10, a genetic form of vision loss that leads to blindness in childhood. It also develops other therapies for eye diseases, such as Usher Syndrome 2A, which is a form of retinitis pigmentosa that also includes hearing loss; Retinitis Pigmentosa, a progressive form of retinal degeneration; and Herpes Simplex Virus 1 that causes lifelong infections leading to ocular and oral disease. In addition, the company develops hematopoietic stem cells for treating sickle cell disease and beta thalassemia. It has a research collaboration with Juno Therapeutics, Inc. to develop engineered T cells for cancer; a strategic alliance and option agreement with Allergan Pharmaceuticals International Limited to discover, develop, and commercialize new gene editing medicines for a range of ocular disorders; and a strategic research collaboration and cross-licensing agreement with BlueRock Therapeutics to combine their respective genome editing and cell therapy technologies to discover, develop, and manufacture engineered cell medicines. The company was formerly known as Gengine, Inc. and changed its name to Editas Medicine, Inc. in November 2013. Editas Medicine, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Avrobio Company Profile

AVROBIO, Inc., a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focuses on developing ex vivo lentiviral-based gene therapies to treat rare diseases following a single dose in the United States. Its gene therapies employ hematopoietic stem cells that are collected from patients and modified with a lentiviral vector to insert functional copies of the gene, which is defective in the target disease. The company's lead product candidate is AVR-RD-01, which is in ongoing Phase II clinical trial and investigator-sponsored Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Fabry disease. It is also developing AVR-RD-02 that has completed pre-clinical trials for the treatment of type 1 Gaucher disease; AVR-RD-03, which is in preclinical development to treat Pompe disease; and AVR-RD-04 that has completed pre-clinical studies for treating cystinosis. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Receive News & Ratings for Editas Medicine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Editas Medicine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.