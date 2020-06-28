Daktronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAKT) Shares Sold by Tudor Investment Corp Et Al

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lowered its holdings in Daktronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAKT) by 32.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,633 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 8,955 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in Daktronics were worth $92,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Daktronics by 13.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,282,895 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,325,000 after purchasing an additional 149,418 shares in the last quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Daktronics by 72.2% during the 1st quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC now owns 599,450 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,955,000 after acquiring an additional 251,300 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Daktronics by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 561,218 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,768,000 after acquiring an additional 6,638 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Daktronics by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 535,754 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,641,000 after acquiring an additional 8,957 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Daktronics by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 296,056 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,803,000 after acquiring an additional 1,785 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.94% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Daktronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th.

Shares of NASDAQ:DAKT opened at $4.20 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $189.09 million, a PE ratio of 209.75 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Daktronics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.69 and a twelve month high of $7.95. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.16.

Daktronics (NASDAQ:DAKT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 10th. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $126.11 million during the quarter. Daktronics had a net margin of 0.08% and a return on equity of 0.26%.

Daktronics Company Profile

Daktronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells a range of electronic display systems and related products worldwide. It operates through five segments: Commercial, Live Events, High School Park and Recreation, Transportation, and International. The company offers video display systems, such as displays to show various levels of video, graphics, and animation; LED ribbon board displays; mobile and modular display systems; freeform LED displays, which include architectural lighting and display products; indoor and outdoor scoreboards for various sports, digit displays, scoring and timing controllers, statistics software, and other related products; and timing systems for sports events primarily aquatics and track competitions, as well as swimming touchpads, race start systems, and relay take-off platforms.

