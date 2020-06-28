Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) PT Raised to $85.00

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) had its price target upped by research analysts at Bank of America from $75.00 to $85.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Bank of America‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 16.52% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Darden Restaurants in a research note on Friday, April 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $82.00 to $77.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 16th. BTIG Research reduced their target price on Darden Restaurants from $126.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on Darden Restaurants from $71.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $96.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 20th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.48.

Shares of Darden Restaurants stock opened at $72.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.41. Darden Restaurants has a 52-week low of $26.15 and a 52-week high of $128.41. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $75.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -182.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.31.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 25th. The restaurant operator reported ($1.24) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.64) by $0.40. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. Darden Restaurants had a negative net margin of 0.67% and a positive return on equity of 16.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 43.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.76 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Darden Restaurants will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Todd Burrowes acquired 2,564 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $58.50 per share, for a total transaction of $149,994.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 25,216 shares in the company, valued at $1,475,136. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Eugene I. Lee, Jr. bought 25,641 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $58.50 per share, with a total value of $1,499,998.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 177,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,369,944. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 37,178 shares of company stock valued at $2,174,913 in the last quarter. 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DRI. Efficient Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. First Financial Corp IN boosted its stake in Darden Restaurants by 150.0% during the 1st quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 500 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Allred Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 120.1% in the first quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 724 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants in the first quarter worth $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.12% of the company’s stock.

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 27, 2018, it owned and operated approximately 1,746 restaurants under the Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Bahama Breeze, Seasons 52, and Eddie V's brands.

