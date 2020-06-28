Davies of Abersoch Purchases 2,972 Shares of Intermediate Capital Group plc (LON:ICP) Stock

Intermediate Capital Group plc (LON:ICP) insider Davies of Abersoch bought 2,972 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 1,266 ($16.11) per share, for a total transaction of £37,625.52 ($47,887.90).

Shares of LON:ICP opened at GBX 1,304 ($16.60) on Friday. Intermediate Capital Group plc has a 12-month low of GBX 452 ($5.75) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,896 ($24.13). The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 155.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion and a P/E ratio of 34.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,223.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 1,359.88.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 18th will be paid a dividend of GBX 35.80 ($0.46) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 18th. This is an increase from Intermediate Capital Group’s previous dividend of $15.00. This represents a dividend yield of 2.79%. Intermediate Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 133.51%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ICP shares. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,244 ($15.83) price objective on shares of Intermediate Capital Group in a report on Thursday, June 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Intermediate Capital Group from GBX 1,400 ($17.82) to GBX 1,590 ($20.24) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Intermediate Capital Group in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Intermediate Capital Group from GBX 1,470 ($18.71) to GBX 1,520 ($19.35) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Intermediate Capital Group from GBX 1,565 ($19.92) to GBX 1,700 ($21.64) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,520.33 ($19.35).

About Intermediate Capital Group

Intermediate Capital Group plc is a private equity firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct it specializes in private debt, credit and equity investments. It invests in middle market, mature, growth capital, reinvestment, industry consolidations, bridge financing, restructuring of a shareholder base, acquisitions, public to private transactions with or without private equity backing, leveraged and acquisition finance, leveraged credit, partnership equity, management buyouts and management buyins, secondary investments, development capital, public quoted company finance, off-balance-sheet finance, refinancing and recapitalizations, and pre-IPO financing.

