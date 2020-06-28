Deutsche Bank AG Has $1.38 Million Position in Crescent Point Energy Corp (NYSE:CPG)

Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Crescent Point Energy Corp (NYSE:CPG) (TSE:CPG) by 880.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,792,758 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,609,839 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned 0.34% of Crescent Point Energy worth $1,379,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CPG. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Crescent Point Energy by 35.0% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 37,109,025 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $165,456,000 after purchasing an additional 9,628,887 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Crescent Point Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,260,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 34.9% in the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 15,877,527 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $70,893,000 after buying an additional 4,104,726 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 47.6% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,586,699 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,744,000 after buying an additional 1,156,318 shares during the period. Finally, Ninepoint Partners LP increased its stake in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 50.0% in the first quarter. Ninepoint Partners LP now owns 3,000,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,310,000 after buying an additional 1,000,000 shares during the period. 30.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Crescent Point Energy alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Tudor Pickering cut Crescent Point Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. ValuEngine cut Crescent Point Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. CIBC increased their price target on Crescent Point Energy from $2.25 to $2.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Raymond James cut Crescent Point Energy to a “sell” rating and set a $1.25 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut Crescent Point Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.58.

NYSE CPG opened at $1.58 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.37. Crescent Point Energy Corp has a one year low of $0.51 and a one year high of $4.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $883.93 million, a P/E ratio of -0.34 and a beta of 2.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG) (TSE:CPG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The oil and gas producer reported ($4.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($4.49). The business had revenue of $408.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $450.65 million. Crescent Point Energy had a positive return on equity of 5.14% and a negative net margin of 108.19%. Equities analysts expect that Crescent Point Energy Corp will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Crescent Point Energy Profile

Crescent Point Energy Corp. explores, develops, and produces light and medium crude oil and natural gas reserves in Western Canada and the United States. The company's crude oil and natural gas properties, and related assets are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota, Montana, and Utah.

Read More: Systematic Risk and Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Crescent Point Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crescent Point Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.