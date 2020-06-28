Deutsche Bank Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Auto Trader Group (LON:AUTO)

Auto Trader Group (LON:AUTO)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank in a research report issued on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. HSBC lowered Auto Trader Group to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from GBX 675 ($8.59) to GBX 410 ($5.22) in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Barclays raised their price target on Auto Trader Group from GBX 440 ($5.60) to GBX 490 ($6.24) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 525.77 ($6.69).

LON AUTO opened at GBX 533 ($6.78) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.28 billion and a P/E ratio of 23.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 351.73, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 528.06 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 518.98. Auto Trader Group has a one year low of GBX 308.60 ($3.93) and a one year high of GBX 747 ($9.51).

About Auto Trader Group

Auto Trader Group plc operates in the digital automotive marketplace in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It offers its products to retailers and home traders, and logistics firms; vehicle advertisement on its Websites for private sellers, as well as insurance and loan financing products to consumers; and display advertising on its Websites for manufacturers and their advertising agencies.

