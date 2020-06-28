Deutsche Lufthansa (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) Getting Critical News Coverage, Analysis Finds

Media coverage about Deutsche Lufthansa (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) has been trending negative on Sunday, according to InfoTrie Sentiment. The research group ranks the sentiment of media coverage by monitoring more than 6,000 blog and news sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Deutsche Lufthansa earned a coverage optimism score of -2.27 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave media stories about the transportation company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, indicating that recent media coverage is extremely likely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

These are some of the headlines that may have effected Deutsche Lufthansa’s score:

Shares of OTCMKTS DLAKY opened at $10.21 on Friday. Deutsche Lufthansa has a twelve month low of $7.65 and a twelve month high of $19.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.99. The company has a market capitalization of $4.88 billion, a PE ratio of -8.58 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

DLAKY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Societe Generale downgraded Deutsche Lufthansa from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Berenberg Bank downgraded Deutsche Lufthansa from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded Deutsche Lufthansa to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Deutsche Lufthansa from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. Deutsche Lufthansa has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $18.75.

Deutsche Lufthansa Company Profile

Deutsche Lufthansa AG operates as an aviation company in Germany and internationally. It operates through Network Airlines, Point-to-Point Airlines, Logistics, MRO, Catering segments. The Network Airlines segment offers passenger services through a route network of 263 destinations in 86 countries. The Point-to-Point Airlines segment provides passenger services through a route network of 192 destinations in 62 countries.

