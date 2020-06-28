Devon Energy Corp (NYSE:DVN) Shares Purchased by Tower Research Capital LLC TRC

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Devon Energy Corp (NYSE:DVN) by 124.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,483 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,918 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $148,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Devon Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $126,508,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Devon Energy by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 27,933,596 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $193,021,000 after buying an additional 3,485,907 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Devon Energy by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,499,871 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $169,294,000 after acquiring an additional 2,811,799 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in Devon Energy by 189.4% in the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 3,439,269 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $23,765,000 after acquiring an additional 2,250,796 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Devon Energy by 6.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,773,581 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $219,557,000 after acquiring an additional 1,930,409 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DVN stock opened at $10.94 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a PE ratio of -2.16 and a beta of 3.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 2.61. Devon Energy Corp has a 1-year low of $4.70 and a 1-year high of $29.36.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The energy company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.31. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. Devon Energy had a negative net margin of 24.91% and a positive return on equity of 7.81%. The business’s revenue was up 93.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Devon Energy Corp will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 14th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 11th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.02%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.88%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group decreased their target price on Devon Energy from $34.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Siebert Williams Shank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Devon Energy in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. MKM Partners lifted their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.65.

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. It operates approximately 12,900 gross wells. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

