Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) was upgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on APPS. B. Riley upped their price objective on Digital Turbine from $7.00 to $9.50 in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded Digital Turbine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Roth Capital increased their target price on Digital Turbine from $9.50 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday. Oppenheimer started coverage on Digital Turbine in a report on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Digital Turbine from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Digital Turbine has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.75.

Get Digital Turbine alerts:

APPS opened at $11.81 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.59. Digital Turbine has a 12-month low of $3.48 and a 12-month high of $12.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.73 and a beta of 1.77.

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 2nd. The software maker reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.01. Digital Turbine had a return on equity of 26.09% and a net margin of 10.02%. The firm had revenue of $39.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.40 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Digital Turbine will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its position in Digital Turbine by 975.0% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,300 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Digital Turbine during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in Digital Turbine by 275.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 6,253 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 4,588 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Digital Turbine during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Digital Turbine by 416.7% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,127 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 6,554 shares during the last quarter. 54.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Digital Turbine

Digital Turbine, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides media and mobile communication products and solutions for mobile operators, application developers, device original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), and other third parties worldwide. It provides Ignite, a software platform that enables mobile operators and OEMs to control, manage, and monetize devices.

See Also: Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Turbine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Turbine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.