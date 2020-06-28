Diversified Royalty (OTCMKTS:BEVFF) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity started coverage on shares of Diversified Royalty (OTCMKTS:BEVFF) in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Diversified Royalty from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th.

Shares of Diversified Royalty stock opened at $1.37 on Thursday. Diversified Royalty has a 12-month low of $0.82 and a 12-month high of $2.57. The company has a market cap of $165.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.72 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 5.64, a quick ratio of 5.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.79.

Diversified Royalty (OTCMKTS:BEVFF) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.42 million for the quarter. Diversified Royalty had a negative net margin of 0.10% and a positive return on equity of 8.04%.

About Diversified Royalty

Diversified Royalty Corp., a multi-royalty corporation, engages in the acquisition of royalties from multi-location businesses and franchisors in North America. It primarily holds the Canadian and United States trademarks and other intellectual property rights related to the Original Joe's, Elephant & Castle, and State & Main restaurant businesses.

