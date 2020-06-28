Dundee Precious Metals (TSE:DPM) Reaches New 1-Year High at $8.79

Dundee Precious Metals Inc (TSE:DPM)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$8.79 and last traded at C$8.70, with a volume of 335427 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$8.50.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DPM. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of Dundee Precious Metals from C$9.00 to C$10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Dundee Precious Metals from C$8.50 to C$9.50 in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price objective on Dundee Precious Metals from C$8.00 to C$8.75 in a research note on Friday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$8.69.

The business has a fifty day moving average of C$7.32 and a 200 day moving average of C$6.04. The company has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion and a PE ratio of -59.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39.

Dundee Precious Metals (TSE:DPM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The mining company reported C$0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.21 by C$0.14. The business had revenue of C$203.65 million for the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Dundee Precious Metals Inc will post 0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a $0.028 dividend. This represents a $0.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th. This is a boost from Dundee Precious Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. Dundee Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -13.61%.

Dundee Precious Metals Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, mining, and processing of precious metals. Its principal operating assets include the Chelopech, which owns and operates gold, copper, and silver mine located in east of Sofia, Bulgaria; Krumovgrad that operates a gold mine located in south eastern Bulgaria; and Tsumeb, which owns and operates custom smelter located in Tsumeb, Namibia.

