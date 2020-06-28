Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX) Stock Price Up 10.5%

Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX) rose 10.5% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $8.56 and last traded at $9.08, approximately 327,664 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 8,789,205 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.22.

DVAX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a research report on Friday, March 13th. BidaskClub raised shares of Dynavax Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a research note on Friday, June 19th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dynavax Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Dynavax Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.75.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.31, a current ratio of 6.63 and a quick ratio of 4.99. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.95. The company has a market cap of $757.29 million, a PE ratio of -4.95 and a beta of 1.15.

Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $10.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.91 million. Dynavax Technologies had a negative net margin of 310.97% and a negative return on equity of 722.75%. As a group, analysts predict that Dynavax Technologies Co. will post -1.06 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Robert Janssen sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.33, for a total transaction of $94,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 177,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,122,093.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Andrew A. F. Hack bought 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.84 per share, with a total value of $4,840,000.00. 13.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in Dynavax Technologies by 225.0% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 16,449 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 11,387 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Dynavax Technologies by 128.6% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 22,973 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 12,925 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Dynavax Technologies by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 101,826 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $582,000 after acquiring an additional 6,104 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Dynavax Technologies by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 160,278 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $917,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in Dynavax Technologies by 133.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,442,677 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $19,692,000 after acquiring an additional 1,968,652 shares during the last quarter. 67.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dynavax Technologies Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on leveraging the power of the body's innate and adaptive immune responses through toll-like receptor stimulation. The company markets HEPLISAV-B, a hepatitis B vaccine for prevention of infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus in adults age 18 years and older.

