DZ Bank Reiterates “Sell” Rating for Nike (NYSE:NKE)

Nike (NYSE:NKE)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reiterated by research analysts at DZ Bank in a note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

NKE has been the subject of several other reports. BTIG Research raised their price objective on Nike from $108.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Nike from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $108.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays raised their price objective on Nike from $92.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on Nike from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $118.00 price objective on shares of Nike in a research note on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.26.

Get Nike alerts:

Shares of Nike stock opened at $93.67 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $96.00 and a 200 day moving average of $93.58. Nike has a 12 month low of $60.00 and a 12 month high of $105.62. The firm has a market cap of $157.68 billion, a PE ratio of 59.29, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 25th. The footwear maker reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.53). Nike had a net margin of 6.79% and a return on equity of 31.93%. The firm had revenue of $6.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.26 billion. Nike’s quarterly revenue was down 38.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Nike will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 165,000 shares of Nike stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.14, for a total value of $16,358,100.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 2,012,954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $199,564,259.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John W. Rogers, Jr. purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $84.63 per share, for a total transaction of $84,630.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 12,851 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,087,580.13. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 236,000 shares of company stock worth $23,228,100 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Firestone Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Nike in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Sowa Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nike in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nike in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Nike by 668.9% in the 1st quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 346 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nike in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.54% of the company’s stock.

Nike Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

Featured Story: Roth IRA

Receive News & Ratings for Nike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.